The Technical Story of Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) raised 3.04% to close Friday’s market session at $4.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.10 and $4.42 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 578656 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 326.80K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.69% within the last five trades and 12.24% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 139.13% in the last 6 months and 16.09% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MAMA stock is trading at a margin of 2.62%, 12.97% and 63.39% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MAMA deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -6.38 percent below its 52-week high and 373.22 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 241.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.