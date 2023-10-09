UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock higher 49.27% in This Year: What’s Happened?

Daiwa Securities raised the price target for the UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 05, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) raised 3.88% to close Friday’s market session at $5.09, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.86 and $5.18 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1658205 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.73 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.59% within the last five trades and -1.17% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 58.57% in the last 6 months and 77.35% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TIGR stock is trading at a margin of 0.38%, 14.57% and 39.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.