Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) Stock is trading Lower -65.85% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) raised 14.37% to close Friday’s market session at $0.19, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1694 and $0.2133 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2206578 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 832.46K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 28.10% within the last five trades and -12.98% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -81.09% in the last 6 months and -53.53% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VEDU stock is trading at a margin of 8.94%, -20.30% and -65.85% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VEDU deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -83.67 percent below its 52-week high and 80.19 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -79.63. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.