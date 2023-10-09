What does Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Stock have to offer?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ:UROY) raised 9.69% to close Friday’s market session at $3.17, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.85 and $3.21 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2071703 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 929.02K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.45% within the last five trades and 27.82% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 57.71% in the last 6 months and 64.25% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. UROY stock is trading at a margin of 12.01%, 26.29% and 40.21% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UROY deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -0.31 percent below its 52-week high and 75.14 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 52. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.