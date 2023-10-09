What’s best: jumping in or staying out? Adeia Inc (ADEA) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Adeia Inc (NASDAQ:ADEA) raised 5.24% to close Friday’s market session at $9.03, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.44 and $9.2677 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 827931 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 542.55K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -15.45% within the last five trades and -3.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 12.03% in the last 6 months and -19.38% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ADEA stock is trading at a margin of -8.86%, -11.89% and -8.67% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ADEA deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -27.00 percent below its 52-week high and 26.83 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -12.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.