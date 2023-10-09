Why Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock dipped 1.16 percent on Friday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Meta Materials Inc (NASDAQ:MMAT) raised 1.16% to close Friday’s market session at $0.22, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.211 and $0.225 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1919692 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.78 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.11% within the last five trades and -0.23% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -48.55% in the last 6 months and 15.00% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MMAT stock is trading at a margin of 2.55%, -3.04% and -50.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MMAT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -90.66 percent below its 52-week high and 26.30 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -65.48. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.