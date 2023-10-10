Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock is trading Lower -87.81% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ:AUVI) raised 0.35% to close Monday’s market session at $0.35, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.295 and $0.35 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2742311 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.73 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.28% within the last five trades and -25.98% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -91.28% in the last 6 months and -67.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AUVI stock is trading at a margin of -7.62%, -36.18% and -87.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AUVI deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -96.43 percent below its 52-week high and 19.48 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.65. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.