Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) stock is trading -88.68 percent below its 52-week high

The share price of Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) dipped -2.77% to close Monday’s market session at $0.14, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.13 and $0.14 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2485450 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.00 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.00% within the last five trades and 0.36% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -66.76% in the last 6 months and -36.18% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BTTR stock is trading at a margin of 2.80%, -20.88% and -63.99% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BTTR deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -88.68 percent below its 52-week high and 26.71 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -81.71. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.