ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock is trading 12.87 percent above its 52-week low

SVB Leerink raised the price target for the ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on July 14, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) raised 12.87% to close Monday’s market session at $0.45, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.425 and $0.5699 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 914691 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 53.21K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -17.91% within the last five trades and -41.10% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -57.61% in the last 6 months and -67.98% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CFRX stock is trading at a margin of -20.74%, -41.54% and -82.41% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.