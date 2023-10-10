Despite the lack of deep value, there is something else: TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) raised 8.48% to close Monday’s market session at $4.99, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.54 and $4.99 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 547876 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 754.98K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.58% within the last five trades and -8.94% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -6.90% in the last 6 months and -29.42% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TOP stock is trading at a margin of -1.95%, -12.57% and -31.44% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TOP deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -98.05 percent below its 52-week high and 42.57 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -64.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.