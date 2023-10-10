Faced with a depressed economy, Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (INDO) Stock offers an opportunity

Noble Capital Markets raised the price target for the Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (AMEX:INDO) stock from “a Market perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on June 24, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (AMEX:INDO) raised 19.71% to close Monday’s market session at $4.07, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.61 and $4.27 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3086540 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 78.36K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 16.29% within the last five trades and 7.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -21.73% in the last 6 months and -5.79% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. INDO stock is trading at a margin of 13.10%, 9.66% and -13.00% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.