Facts about E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) Stock that you might not know

The share price of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH) raised 12.30% to close Monday’s market session at $1.37, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.22 and $1.37 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2863477 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 623.88K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 24.55% within the last five trades and 35.64% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -83.29% in the last 6 months and -6.80% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. EJH stock is trading at a margin of 26.57%, 27.31% and -89.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EJH deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -99.23 percent below its 52-week high and 53.93 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -97. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.