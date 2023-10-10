Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) Stock is trading at a margin of -56.85% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) dipped -0.97% to close Monday’s market session at $1.02, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.00 and $1.17 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1144049 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 794.61K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -50.72% within the last five trades and -62.22% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -89.04% in the last 6 months and -80.82% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VINO stock is trading at a margin of -56.85%, -70.90% and -87.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VINO deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -98.24 percent below its 52-week high and 2.50 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -95.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.