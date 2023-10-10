It’s Better to Hope for Prosperity than Become Adversary: Tingo Group Inc (TIO) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tingo Group Inc (NASDAQ:TIO) dipped -1.97% to close Monday’s market session at $0.82, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.7934 and $0.8514 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1993396 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 6.15 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -16.67% within the last five trades and -28.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -36.55% in the last 6 months and -38.22% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TIO stock is trading at a margin of -28.77%, -30.91% and -43.02% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TIO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -85.50 percent below its 52-week high and 44.52 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -0.47. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.