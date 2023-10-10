Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) Stock Price Slipped -2.87% to $0.24

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Know Labs Inc (AMEX:KNW) dipped -2.87% to close Monday’s market session at $0.24, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.24 and $0.25 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 575394 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 330.94K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.27% within the last five trades and -57.07% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -74.67% in the last 6 months and -75.96% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KNW stock is trading at a margin of -38.69%, -61.20% and -75.82% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KNW deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -87.61 percent below its 52-week high and 4.52 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -79.78. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.