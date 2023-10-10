Recent trade makes Castellum Inc (CTM) Stock an appealing buy

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Castellum Inc (AMEX:CTM) raised 19.48% to close Monday’s market session at $0.22, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.19 and $0.25 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 940253 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 233.62K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.35% within the last five trades and -31.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -80.09% in the last 6 months and -52.04% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CTM stock is trading at a margin of -17.21%, -32.69% and -71.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CTM deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -95.94 percent below its 52-week high and 25.14 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -89.26. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.