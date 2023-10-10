Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) Stock offers help to cash-strapped investors

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on July 27, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) raised 5.22% to close Monday’s market session at $58.00, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $54.50 and $59.645 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1241735 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 715.40K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.47% within the last five trades and 106.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 134.53% in the last 6 months and 74.33% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GPCR stock is trading at a margin of 45.54%, 72.15% and 97.68% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.