Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TMPO) stock Posted Gross Margin of 9.35 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

The share price of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TMPO) dipped -4.45% to close Monday’s market session at $0.16, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.14 and $0.1687 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 750066 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.80 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.75% within the last five trades and -27.87% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -79.53% in the last 6 months and -58.46% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TMPO stock is trading at a margin of -13.58%, -33.56% and -75.53% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TMPO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -98.97 percent below its 52-week high and 17.74 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.76. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.