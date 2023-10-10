Why Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) Stock down -3.31% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) dipped -7.52% to close Monday’s market session at $0.15, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1448 and $0.1568 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 552124 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 538.75K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.31% within the last five trades and -49.16% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -74.76% in the last 6 months and -67.80% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LYT stock is trading at a margin of -33.71%, -53.90% and -74.65% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LYT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -93.44 percent below its 52-week high and 5.53 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -92.66. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.