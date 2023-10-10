Why NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) Stock declined -21.44% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NFT Gaming Company Inc (NASDAQ:NFTG) raised 3.77% to close Monday’s market session at $0.55, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.488 and $0.58 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 818625 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 617.59K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 44.13% within the last five trades and 36.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -51.75% in the last 6 months and -21.44% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NFTG stock is trading at a margin of 45.90%, 11.13% and -43.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NFTG deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -89.32 percent below its 52-week high and 94.90 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -83.84. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.