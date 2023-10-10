Why Planet Green Holdings Corp (AMEX:PLAG) Stock Increased 12.14 percent in recent Trade?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Planet Green Holdings Corp (AMEX:PLAG) raised 12.14% to close Monday’s market session at $0.79, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.59 and $0.82 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 857001 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 291.46K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.58% within the last five trades and 9.99% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 74.44% in the last 6 months and 64.99% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PLAG stock is trading at a margin of 3.82%, 13.88% and 32.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PLAG deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -31.01 percent below its 52-week high and 82.52 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 1.22. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.