Why SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) Stock soared -12.33 percent on Monday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) dipped -12.33% to close Monday’s market session at $0.47, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.406 and $0.519 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 8028819 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 6.58 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.71% within the last five trades and 149.20% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -75.67% in the last 6 months and -14.55% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ICU stock is trading at a margin of 64.61%, 48.03% and -72.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ICU deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -97.86 percent below its 52-week high and 190.12 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -93.09. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.