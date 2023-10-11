A fresh round of sideways trading continues for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) Stock.

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 04, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) raised 7.61% to close Tuesday’s market session at $31.96, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $29.515 and $32.10 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 595027 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 842.99K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.08% within the last five trades and -13.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. ODD stock is trading at a margin of 5.92%, -18.96% and -21.84% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.