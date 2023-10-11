A good growth outlook is seen for Maris Tech Ltd (MTEK) Stock by analysts

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:MTEK) dipped -17.27% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.15, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.02 and $1.27 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3032476 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 469.41K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 22.34% within the last five trades and 18.57% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 45.57% in the last 6 months and 7.48% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MTEK stock is trading at a margin of 16.68%, 15.62% and 20.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MTEK deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -25.32 percent below its 52-week high and 69.12 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 12.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.