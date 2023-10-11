Adeia Inc (ADEA) Stock is looking to regain its victory

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Adeia Inc (NASDAQ:ADEA) dipped -2.53% to close Tuesday’s market session at $8.86, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.85 and $9.28 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 600337 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 550.47K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.06% within the last five trades and -4.83% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 9.11% in the last 6 months and -22.28% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ADEA stock is trading at a margin of -10.33%, -12.58% and -10.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ADEA deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -28.38 percent below its 52-week high and 24.44 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -21. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.