Does Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (CRDL) Stock Really Excited You?

The share price of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) raised 14.22% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.91, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.80 and $0.9199 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 905453 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 192.67K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.81% within the last five trades and -2.15% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 43.78% in the last 6 months and 10.19% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CRDL stock is trading at a margin of 1.78%, -5.19% and 25.02% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CRDL deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -25.94 percent below its 52-week high and 103.31 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 11.02. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.