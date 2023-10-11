Endava plc ADR (DAVA) Stock to return to profitability in the near future

HSBC Securities raised the price target for the Endava plc ADR (NYSE:DAVA) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on July 17, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Endava plc ADR (NYSE:DAVA) raised 2.74% to close Tuesday’s market session at $60.38, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $58.93 and $61.53 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 604647 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 279.38K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.82% within the last five trades and 17.49% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -3.00% in the last 6 months and 8.13% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DAVA stock is trading at a margin of 8.57%, 16.77% and -2.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.