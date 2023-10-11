Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) Stock is trading at a margin of 41.57% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY) raised 2.33% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.76, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.65 and $1.95 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6020980 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 12.13 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -29.32% within the last five trades and 338.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 61.47% in the last 6 months and 259.11% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FEMY stock is trading at a margin of 41.57%, 128.54% and 100.36% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FEMY deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -62.95 percent below its 52-week high and 609.96 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.