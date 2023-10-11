FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) stock Market Value Reached at $45.53 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FLJ) dipped -9.34% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.26, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.252 and $0.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1402814 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.17 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 17.87% within the last five trades and -1.12% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -64.34% in the last 6 months and -2.19% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FLJ stock is trading at a margin of 2.48%, 15.55% and -69.62% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FLJ deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -93.50 percent below its 52-week high and 75.93 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -83.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.