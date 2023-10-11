H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) stock to “”a Buy””

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 28, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) raised 5.04% to close Tuesday’s market session at $4.38, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.15 and $4.70 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1984980 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.54 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.54% within the last five trades and 135.48% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 99.09% in the last 6 months and 74.50% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BNOX stock is trading at a margin of 96.15%, 137.18% and 59.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.