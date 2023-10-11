Is it possible to sustain this rally? Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ:REBN) dipped -0.61% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.49, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.42 and $0.544 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1139815 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 35.21K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.72% within the last five trades and -16.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -47.58% in the last 6 months and -39.13% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. REBN stock is trading at a margin of -11.82%, -20.67% and -41.52% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, REBN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -72.16 percent below its 52-week high and 18.61 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -65.52. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.