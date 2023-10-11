It’s not the right time to quit: SCWorx Corp (WORX) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) dipped -4.36% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.20, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.925 and $3.3435 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1401498 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.92 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.15% within the last five trades and 6.16% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -44.50% in the last 6 months and -35.34% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WORX stock is trading at a margin of -3.52%, -11.04% and -38.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WORX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -79.19 percent below its 52-week high and 11.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.