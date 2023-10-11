The performance of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Stock has improved

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) raised 14.40% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.57, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.51 and $0.67 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1088718 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 891.40K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.05% within the last five trades and -27.69% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -21.80% in the last 6 months and 39.17% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SATX stock is trading at a margin of -8.10%, 11.16% and -58.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SATX deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -99.28 percent below its 52-week high and 106.65 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -70.57. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.