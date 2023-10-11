Volcon Inc (VLCN) Stock is poised for a successful quarter

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) raised 8.38% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.34 and $0.49 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 676525 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 127.55K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.95% within the last five trades and -31.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -71.56% in the last 6 months and -41.46% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VLCN stock is trading at a margin of -8.34%, -16.22% and -59.85% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VLCN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -79.95 percent below its 52-week high and 21.44 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -68.24. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.