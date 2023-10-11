Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) Stock is trading Lower -36.54% From 200-Day SMA

UBS lowered the price target for the Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on September 27, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) raised 11.63% to close Tuesday’s market session at $2.40, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.1001 and $2.45 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 808729 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 786.04K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 19.40% within the last five trades and -11.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -36.51% in the last 6 months and -46.31% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WBX stock is trading at a margin of 2.48%, -13.29% and -36.54% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.