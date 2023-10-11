What are the chances of the Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RENB) raised 19.08% to close Tuesday’s market session at $5.18, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.08 and $5.25 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 623899 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 938.29K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 13.85% within the last five trades and 43.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 335.29% in the last 6 months and 795.73% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RENB stock is trading at a margin of 34.76%, 89.97% and 265.85% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RENB deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading 3.60 percent below its 52-week high and 1218.74 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 53.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.