Why AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) Stock fell -89.80% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) dipped -28.51% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.08, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.75 and $5.735 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 27401032 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 11.49 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -29.73% within the last five trades and -9.30% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -89.80% in the last 6 months and -57.47% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AGRI stock is trading at a margin of -32.51%, -32.45% and -85.94% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AGRI deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -95.36 percent below its 52-week high and -2.86 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.82. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.