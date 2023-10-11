Why Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) Stock fell -42.46% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) raised 10.46% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.96, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.85 and $1.03 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 725318 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 37.44K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.38% within the last five trades and 15.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -42.46% in the last 6 months and -28.81% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MPU stock is trading at a margin of 10.92%, -7.77% and -32.87% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MPU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -62.61 percent below its 52-week high and 74.63 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -45.81. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.