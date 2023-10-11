Why Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) Stock climbed 165.83% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NVOS) raised 20.27% to close Tuesday’s market session at $0.37, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.2905 and $0.385 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 30756710 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 55.18 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.34% within the last five trades and 1.17% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 218.67% in the last 6 months and 165.83% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NVOS stock is trading at a margin of 13.24%, 63.02% and 132.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NVOS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -62.97 percent below its 52-week high and 436.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 15.24. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.