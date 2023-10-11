Why Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV) Stock up 34.26% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ:PEV) dipped -8.23% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.45, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.25 and $1.56 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 631765 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 150.61K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 34.26% within the last five trades and 160.37% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 126.56% in the last 6 months and 90.79% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PEV stock is trading at a margin of 78.47%, 109.41% and 71.25% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PEV deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -41.53 percent below its 52-week high and 173.53 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -55.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.