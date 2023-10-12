AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) stock is trading -99.11 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) raised 1.20% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.16, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1508 and $0.1615 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1928015 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 8.25 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.22% within the last five trades and 20.23% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -82.93% in the last 6 months and -70.92% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AWIN stock is trading at a margin of 7.23%, -15.34% and -92.47% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AWIN deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -99.11 percent below its 52-week high and 55.24 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.49. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.