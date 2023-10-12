Analysts Rating: Knife River Corp (NYSE:KNF) Stock Won “an Outperform” Rating From Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Knife River Corp (NYSE:KNF) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on August 15, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Knife River Corp (NYSE:KNF) raised 2.30% to close Wednesday’s market session at $52.89, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $51.48 and $54.02 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 509596 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 446.40K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.16% within the last five trades and 1.73% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. KNF stock is trading at a margin of 7.03%, 7.20% and 14.24% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.