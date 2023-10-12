Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (AMEX:ACAQ) Stock is trading at a margin of 10.01% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp (AMEX:ACAQ) raised 54.44% to close Wednesday’s market session at $9.73, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $7.69 and $11.40 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 718097 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 32.45K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 92.67% within the last five trades and -12.34% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -4.98% in the last 6 months and -10.07% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ACAQ stock is trading at a margin of 10.01%, -5.01% and -5.88% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ACAQ deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -23.98 percent below its 52-week high and 127.34 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -15.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.