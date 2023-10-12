Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) Stock lower -99.24% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) dipped -7.14% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.19, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.18 and $0.20 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5256760 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.51 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -30.11% within the last five trades and -72.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -99.09% in the last 6 months and -94.98% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AULT stock is trading at a margin of -54.89%, -83.16% and -98.54% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AULT deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -99.54 percent below its 52-week high and 7.14 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -99.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.