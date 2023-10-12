China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock is trading 13.49 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) raised 5.37% to close Wednesday’s market session at $2.65, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.45 and $2.9998 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 727550 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 184.20K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -11.67% within the last five trades and -8.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -52.70% in the last 6 months and -49.14% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SXTC stock is trading at a margin of -14.51%, -25.34% and -62.34% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SXTC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -89.18 percent below its 52-week high and 13.49 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -84.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.