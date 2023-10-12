Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $1.50 for Akumin Inc (NASDAQ:AKU) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Akumin Inc (NASDAQ:AKU) dipped -1.80% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.14, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.1388 and $0.1496 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 588699 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.29 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.33% within the last five trades and 11.81% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -75.52% in the last 6 months and -21.11% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AKU stock is trading at a margin of -2.51%, -6.29% and -72.88% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AKU deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.49 percent below its 52-week high and 20.65 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -87.78. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.