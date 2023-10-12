Despite the lack of deep value, there is something else: Innodata Inc (INOD) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) dipped -4.71% to close Wednesday’s market session at $7.69, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $7.63 and $8.39 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 512992 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 615.55K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.34% within the last five trades and -16.68% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -2.16% in the last 6 months and -30.28% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. INOD stock is trading at a margin of -6.20%, -28.07% and -10.04% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, INOD deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -49.93 percent below its 52-week high and 174.64 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 26.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.