Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) Stock is trading Lower -89.31% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) raised 13.19% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.43, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.3818 and $0.47 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1392049 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 82.32K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.50% within the last five trades and -71.40% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -85.89% in the last 6 months and -85.70% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. INBS stock is trading at a margin of -55.87%, -69.78% and -89.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, INBS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -98.66 percent below its 52-week high and 25.92 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.94. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.