SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock Posted Operating Margin of -31.44 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on May 03, 2021, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCB) dipped -37.86% to close Wednesday’s market session at $0.55, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.50 and $0.636 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 13080191 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.01 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 36.73% within the last five trades and 16.34% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -57.61% in the last 6 months and -43.62% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SPCB stock is trading at a margin of 24.13%, 0.92% and -56.13% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.