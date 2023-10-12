What does the future hold for Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Stock?

The Benchmark Company raised the price target for the Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 18, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC) raised 2.16% to close Wednesday’s market session at $3.78, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.65 and $3.805 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 526198 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 306.80K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.18% within the last five trades and 6.18% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 1.89% in the last 6 months and 24.75% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SGHC stock is trading at a margin of 6.00%, 9.14% and 8.86% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.